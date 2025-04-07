Trump And Netanyahu Discuss Trade, Iran Talks, Hostage Deal In White House Meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, where the two leaders addressed issues including trade, Iran's nuclear program, and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.

During the meeting, Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to swiftly resolving trade tensions with the U.S. "We're going to eliminate the tariffs and rapidly," he said, adding that Israel would remove trade barriers "put up unnecessarily" and work to close the trade deficit with the United States. He expressed hope that Israel could serve as an example for other countries to follow.

Trump, however, appeared less certain about rolling back newly imposed tariffs on Israel, saying,

"Well, we're talking about a whole new trade — maybe not, maybe not. Now, don't forget we help Israel a lot. You know, we give Israel $4 billion a year." The U.S. president had announced a 17% tariff on Israeli goods the previous week, part of a broader global trade policy shift.

On the subject of Iran, Trump revealed that direct negotiations are underway regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

"I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious," he said, noting that a "very big meeting" is planned for Saturday. Despite Iran's earlier rejection of direct talks, Trump voiced cautious optimism. "Hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful. ... We hope that's going to happen," he added. If not, he warned, "I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran."

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing effort to free hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu confirmed that a new deal is being pursued, following a previous agreement that secured the release of 25 hostages. "The hostages are in agony. We want to get them all out. Steve Witkoff is President Trump's very able representative. (He) helped us get a deal that got 25 out," Netanyahu said.

He also acknowledged his ongoing communication with the families of the hostages, a point of criticism in recent months. Some families have turned to Trump to push for action, with eight former hostages visiting him in the Oval Office last month to urge further intervention.

Netanyahu also referenced a "bold vision" proposed by Trump concerning Gaza, which includes enabling Palestinians to choose relocation to countries willing to receive them. "We're committed to enabling the people of Gaza to freely make a choice to go wherever they want," he said.