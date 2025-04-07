Blondie Mourns Death Of Drummer Clem Burke At 70 After Cancer Battle

Clem Burke, longtime drummer for Blondie and a key figure in shaping the sound of punk and new wave, has died at age 70 following a private battle with cancer. The band announced his passing on Monday via social media.

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer," the band announced via Facebook on Monday, April 7. "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."

"His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the post read.

"Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie," the statement continued. "A self proclaimed 'Rock & Roll survivalist,' he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go's."

Burke was a founding heartbeat behind the New York City-based group, which rose to prominence in the late 1970s with chart-topping hits like "Call Me," "Heart of Glass," and "One Way or Another."

Originally formed in 1974 by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Blondie became an era-defining band known for its genre-blending edge and rebellious energy.

Though Blondie disbanded in 1982, they reunited in 1997 and remained active, releasing their most recent album Pollinator in 2017 — with Burke behind the kit.

Outside of Blondie, Burke had a prolific and respected career. He briefly joined the Ramones as "Elvis Ramone" in 1987, and collaborated with icons like David Bowie and Bob Dylan. Known for his powerful, energetic playing and tireless touring, Burke left a mark on rock music that extended well beyond one band.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside bandmates Harry and Stein in 2006.

Burke is survived by his wife of more than 20 years, Ellen Burke. The couple did not have children.

Though the band did not specify the type of cancer, their tribute underscored Burke's lasting influence — not just as a drummer, but as a pioneer in rock.