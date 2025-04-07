Utah Police Reveal 'Distinct' Tattoo On Dead Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Plastic

Utah police are working to identify a decomposed woman's body discovered wrapped in plastic near railroad tracks, with a distinctive heart-shaped tattoo on her arm.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a railroad cleanup crew in Brigham City, Utah, stumbled upon a suspicious black plastic bag roughly 30 feet from the tracks and just off a roadside, Daily Mail reported. Workers quickly realized it contained human remains when they noticed hair and bones protruding from the bag.

Police were called to the scene, and detectives soon confirmed the discovery of a female body, triggering a homicide investigation.

The woman's body, dressed in black leggings and a black hoodie, was found in an advanced state of decomposition, but still intact. Detectives noted her long, reddish-brown hair tied back, and most notably, a heart-shaped tattoo on her left bicep that they have described as "distinct."

This tattoo has become a focal point in the search for her identity, prompting the release of an artist's rendering in hopes that someone will recognize the design.

Authorities are combing through missing persons reports at the local, state and national levels, while forensic experts analyze the remains to determine a cause of death, estimated time of death and any biological identifiers such as DNA.

While the medical examiner continues forensic testing, Brigham City police are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies. No connection has yet been confirmed.

