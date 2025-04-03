Man Caught Trying To Smuggle Fentanyl Into US In His Rectum - And It's Not The First Time

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested a man this week after he tried to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S. inside his rectum. And he is not the first to attempt to get drugs into the country this way.

The incident took place at the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso, Texas, when a man attempting to cross into the U.S. as a pedestrian was stopped after a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers about the presence of narcotics on him.

The man in question was taken to a secondary inspection but he refused to consent to a medical exam. CBP said Homeland Security Investigators then obtained a search warrant and, following an X-ray, they confirmed he had stashed a bundle in his rectum.

Authorities continued to monitor the man until he passed the bundle, which had a little less than a third of a pound of fentanyl. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigators and charged with the failed smuggling attempt.

Border Report recalled that this is not the first time in recent weeks where such an attempt was made, noting that a 26-year-old man was also arrested after trying to do so with methamphetamine.

In March, Mexican authorities in Sonora had another particular experience when they discovered boxes filled with sliced cactus pads—a staple product of Mexico—along with a far more lucrative (albeit illegal) item hidden among the greens: 32 kilograms of fentanyl worth more than $6 million.

The 29-year-old driver was immediately identified as a suspect and arrested on the spot, approximately 400 miles south of the Mexico-U.S. border. Among the cargo he was transporting to the United States were 30 black packages containing around 275,000 fentanyl pills and two white packages of the drug in powder form, per the Associated Press.

Originally published on Latin Times