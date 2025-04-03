Russia To Deploy 150,000 More Troops In Ukraine As Frontline Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation of its military presence, Russia plans to bolster its forces in Ukraine by an additional 150,000 soldiers in 2025, roughly the size of 15 motorized infantry divisions, according to Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

The Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported the development on April 3.

"Their formation is ongoing. The Russians have no problems with recruiting personnel now. However, it should be understood that all these formations cannot be put into action at the same time," Palisa stated.

This military expansion coincides with Russia ramping up battlefield pressure while simultaneously engaging in ceasefire negotiations. Palisa suggested that Moscow has little interest in peace talks beyond matters related to maritime security, where a ceasefire aligns with Russian strategic interests.

Ukraine had previously agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated discussions in Jeddah on March 11. However, Russia rejected the proposal unless Ukraine accepted conditions restricting its military capabilities. Instead, a partial agreement was reached between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S., focusing on protecting energy infrastructure and maintaining stability in the Black Sea.

Despite the truce, both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of violating the energy ceasefire. Russia has further linked the start of the Black Sea agreement to the potential easing of Western sanctions.

On the battlefield, Russian forces continue to advance gradually, targeting key frontline positions. Palisa acknowledged that while Russia has achieved some tactical successes, Ukraine is mounting counterattacks and securing its own gains. "If they do this, they will continue to stall (peace talks) to get time," he warned.

As of Jan. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine's military strength stood at 880,000 troops, tasked with defending the nation against an estimated 600,000 Russian soldiers deployed in various regions. However, Ukraine has struggled with manpower shortages, particularly in frontline infantry units, as Russia ramped up its summer 2024 offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Although Russia has made territorial advances, the pace has slowed in recent months. Data from battlefield monitoring group DeepState indicates that in March, Russian forces captured only 133 square kilometers—their lowest monthly total since June 2024. Analysts attribute this slowdown to harsh winter conditions, effective Ukrainian drone strikes, and temporary exhaustion of Russia's offensive momentum.

Nevertheless, Russian troops continue to mount aggressive assaults, particularly in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk region, where fighting has intensified since late March.