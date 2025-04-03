Man Murdered Mom, Teen Brother Days After Getting Out Of Prison, Police Say

A North Carolina man killed his mother and his teen brother just days after he was released from prison, according to police.

Da'ron Donta Jenkins, 25, faces first-degree murder charges after police say he killed Dana Vanessa Jenkins, 50, and her 15-year-old son, Daryn Cox, 11-ABC reported.

The incident happened Monday; Jenkins had been released from prison just last week, the station reported.

Juanilla Kornegay, a cousin of the family, told CBS-17 that she feared something like this might happen.

"I'm hurt because I knew he was going to do something," she told the station. "You can just see he was so fidgety. He was so anxious. He could not stay still. He had that sneakiness about him. Like a crazy person trying to get ready to do something, like premeditation."

She told CBS-17 that Jenkins and Cox were stabbed to death around 8:30 p.m. She saw the suspect standing on the porch early the next morning.

"He's looking like he just got out of a mental ward; he's getting ready to do something, or he had done something," Kornegay told the station. "The look on his face told me he'd done something. His hand was cut up. And he had a bandage on his hand. He knew they were coming to get him."

