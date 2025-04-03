Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Battles Restraining Order Allegations Before Accident

Virginia Giuffre, a high-profile accuser of Prince Andrew and a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking ring, is now facing legal challenges while battling serious health issues.

The 41-year-old has been accused of breaching a family violence restraining order in Australia. Her case is set for a hearing on April 9, according to court records obtained by E! News.

Giuffre, who has denied violating the order, is currently hospitalized following a severe car accident. Her representative described the restraining order claim as "malicious" and emphasized that she is determined to defend herself against the allegations, ENews said.

Western Australia courts indicate that Giuffre's legal troubles stem from an alleged incident on February 2 in Ocean Reef, near Perth. She first appeared in court on March 19 but did not enter a plea at the time. Details regarding the specific violation remain unclear.

This legal battle comes amid personal turmoil, as Giuffre has publicly expressed distress over her estrangement from her three teenage children.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on March 22, she lamented, "My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they're being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much. Hurt me, abuse me, but don't take my babies."

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash https://t.co/BWORwjaz23 pic.twitter.com/dKW971tGkB — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2025

Virginia Giuffre's Condition Worsens After School Bus Collision

On March 24, Giuffre was involved in a serious car crash in rural Western Australia, where her vehicle was struck by a school bus.

Initially, she returned home with minor injuries, but her condition worsened, leading to hospitalization. A spokesperson revealed that she is in serious condition and receiving ongoing medical care.

According to Mirror, following her hospitalization, Giuffre shared a troubling social media post stating that she had been given only "four days to live" due to renal failure. She also expressed a desperate wish to see her children one last time.

Her representative later clarified that she had intended to share the post privately on Facebook, rather than publicly on Instagram.

Virginia is reportedly separated from her husband, Robert Giuffre, who filed the restraining order. E! News has reached out to him for comment but has not received a response.

Authorities in Western Australia have acknowledged the March 24 accident, stating that a school bus was involved in a minor crash with a car, though no injuries were initially reported.

Despite the legal battle ahead, Giuffre's representative expressed gratitude for the public's support, stating, "Virginia is overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and concern. She remains in serious condition while receiving medical care."

Originally published on Enstarz