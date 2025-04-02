U.S. Crime & Justice

Man Obsessed With Ex After Breakup Strangled Single Mom Of 4 With Power Cord: Prosecutors

By
WSET
Trenton David Mills Frye, 31, is on trial for murder.

A North Carolina man became so obsessed with a woman following a breakup that he tracked her down and strangled her, prosecutors said during opening arguments of a murder trial.

Trenton David Mills Frye, 31, faces a first-degree murder charge in the October 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend, Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, newsadvance.com reported.

Prosecutors alleged that after Montgomery dumped Frye, he became angry and obsessed with the single mother of four who managed a steak and sushi restaurant. Frye, prosecutors said, was behind on child support payments to another woman and eventually found Montgomery despite the fact that she moved after the breakup, newsadvanced.com reported.

After Montgomery was strangled with what police believe was a power cord, they questioned Frye, who said he was in Virginia at the time of the killing and did not know where Montgomery lived. However, according to an arrest affidavit, Frye's cell phone pinged a tower on the day of Montgomery's death about a mile from her apartment.

The documents also state the couple had broken up about a week before her death and that the night before she died, on October 6, 2022, the two were involved in an argument via text messages.

Joseph Sanzone, Frye's attorney, told jurors that his client is innocent.

"Did something happen to Katlyn? Absolutely," Sanzone said, according to newsadvance.com. "There's no evidence thatshows Trenton was ever in the apartment."

