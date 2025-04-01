Russian Official Issues Stark Warning For US After Trump Threatened To Bomb Iran

A top Russian official issued a stark warning should the Trump administration strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, saying that such a decision would have "catastrophic" consequences at the global level.

Speaking to Russian journal "International Affairs," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow considers "such methods inappropriate." "We condemn them, we consider them a way for (the U.S.) to impose its own will on the Iranian side."

The statement comes after President Donald Trump issued new warnings against Tehran following Tehran's rejection of talks. Speaking to NBC News over the weekend, Trump said Iran could be bombed and hit with secondary tariffs if a deal regarding its nuclear program is not made.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

Ryabkov said the comments only "complicate the situation," saying "the consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region."

The Iranian president said on Sunday that the country was leaving the door open for indirect negotiations, but talks have failed to make progress since Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in his first term in 2018.

"We don't avoid talks; it's the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," said Masoud Pezeshkian in a televised statement. "They must prove that they can build trust."

In this context, Russia has offered to mediate between Washington D.C. and Tehran, saying that "while there is still time and the 'train has not left', we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis."

"Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran and everyone who is interested in this, he added.

