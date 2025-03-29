Business

Elon Musk Sells X To Own AI Company For $33 Billion

By
Elon Musk Sells X to Own AI Company for $33
Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has acquired X.

Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has acquired X—formerly known as Twitter—in an all-stock deal valuing the social media platform at $33 billion.

Musk shared the news in a post on X, explaining that the move will integrate the social media giant with xAI to enhance AI-driven experiences.

"Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world," he wrote. "X is the digital town square where more than 600 million active users go to find the real-time source of ground truth." Musk went on to state that xAI was valued at $80 billion, and X at "$45B less $12B debt."

The merger comes just over a year after xAI launched its AI chatbot, Grok, on X. Musk stated that the integration will allow the combined company to leverage data, computing power, and AI models.

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined," he explained. "The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn't just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino supported the move, reposting Musk's announcement and adding, "The future could not be brighter."

Musk has recently encountered difficulty with Grok, who named his as "top misinformation spreader," has recently said the billionaire "likely violates federal law," and fact-checked him until programmers disabled the chatbot's ability to respond to questions about Elon Musk or President Donald Trump.

With this acquisition, Musk continues to push forward his vision of integrating AI with social media, signaling yet another transformation for the platform he bought in 2022.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, X, Merger, Artificial intelligence, AI, Twitter

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman’s Wife’s Concerns About Suspicious Man

Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman's Wife's Concerns About Suspicious Man Before Death

Ocean
Alien-Like 1,000-Pound Sea Creature Attacked By Unknown Marine Animal
Sauce Walka
Police Reveal Suspected Gunman Who Killed Rapper Saysa P, Wounded Sauce Walka In Shootout
Myanmar quake
Myanmar Earthquake Update: Over 150 People Killed, 732 Injured; Death Toll Expected To Rise
Port Isabel Detention Center hosted by ICE
Miami's ICE Detention Center Holding Twice Its Capacity, Detainees Subjected To Inhumane Conditions: Report
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data