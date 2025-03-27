U.S. Politics

Trump Ally Elise Stefanik's Major Promotion In Jeopardy As GOP Looks To Keep Slim House Majority

By
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik

The Trump administration is reportedly considering pulling Rep. Elise Stefanik's candidacy to be the country's next ambassador to the UN to secure its slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Punchbowl News journalist Jake Sherman, who specializes in Congress-related news, said on Thursday she could also be asked to withdraw from consideration. Stefanik has been a strong supporter of Trump and was once considered a possible vice president pick for the former president.

The possibility comes as the administration is increasingly concerned about what its narrow majority in the Lower House could mean for President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, Sherman added.

Republicans currently hold a 218-213 majority in the House of Representatives, the smallest margin since 1931. And the advantage could narrow further next week as the party is facing two tougher-than-expected special elections in Florida.

In the state's 6th district, which is holding an election to replace National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, candidate Randy Fine raised less than $1 million and currently has a little over $90,000 on hand, while Democrat Josh Weil raised $9 million and has $1.2 million on hand.

"Republicans on the Hill and in W.H. are getting a bit worried about this seat," said Jake Sherman about the race. Waltz won the district by 30 points before being tapped by Donald Trump.

It is unclear if Democrats' cash advantage will be enough to pull the upset, considering that Trump won 65% of the vote in the district in November. But Weil, a teacher from Orlando, is moving forward, recently telling the Daytona Beach news-Journal that he is not "running against Mike Waltz, who is their chosen representative time after time," but against "Randy Fine, who is someone they have never elected or voted on, who is someone they have never sat back and said, 'This is our guy.'"

The other election will take place in Florida's 1st district, vacated by Matt Gaetz when he sought (and ultimately failed) to become Donald Trump's attorney general. The race seems to be more comfortable for GOP candidate Jimmy Patronis, facing opponent Gay Valimont. Republicans have won the seat every election since 1994.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Congress, Republicans

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden

SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman’s Wife’s Concerns About Suspicious Man
Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman's Wife's Concerns About Suspicious Man Before Death
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Vast crowds have hit the streets daily since the March 19 move against Istanbul's popular opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
Turkish Court Jails 7 Journalists After Anti-Erdogan Protests
Editor's Pick
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China

China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report

Trump still has confidence in his national security team despite the chat leak, the White House said
Politics

Trump Brushes Off Yemen Chat Breach As A 'Glitch'

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser, Gets Taken
Politics

WATCH: Trump Supporter Threatens Tesla Protestors With Taser

DNA
Business

23andMe Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — How To Delete Your Data