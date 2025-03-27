Trump Ally Elise Stefanik's Major Promotion In Jeopardy As GOP Looks To Keep Slim House Majority

The Trump administration is reportedly considering pulling Rep. Elise Stefanik's candidacy to be the country's next ambassador to the UN to secure its slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Punchbowl News journalist Jake Sherman, who specializes in Congress-related news, said on Thursday she could also be asked to withdraw from consideration. Stefanik has been a strong supporter of Trump and was once considered a possible vice president pick for the former president.

The possibility comes as the administration is increasingly concerned about what its narrow majority in the Lower House could mean for President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, Sherman added.

Republicans currently hold a 218-213 majority in the House of Representatives, the smallest margin since 1931. And the advantage could narrow further next week as the party is facing two tougher-than-expected special elections in Florida.

In the state's 6th district, which is holding an election to replace National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, candidate Randy Fine raised less than $1 million and currently has a little over $90,000 on hand, while Democrat Josh Weil raised $9 million and has $1.2 million on hand.

"Republicans on the Hill and in W.H. are getting a bit worried about this seat," said Jake Sherman about the race. Waltz won the district by 30 points before being tapped by Donald Trump.

It is unclear if Democrats' cash advantage will be enough to pull the upset, considering that Trump won 65% of the vote in the district in November. But Weil, a teacher from Orlando, is moving forward, recently telling the Daytona Beach news-Journal that he is not "running against Mike Waltz, who is their chosen representative time after time," but against "Randy Fine, who is someone they have never elected or voted on, who is someone they have never sat back and said, 'This is our guy.'"

The other election will take place in Florida's 1st district, vacated by Matt Gaetz when he sought (and ultimately failed) to become Donald Trump's attorney general. The race seems to be more comfortable for GOP candidate Jimmy Patronis, facing opponent Gay Valimont. Republicans have won the seat every election since 1994.

