White House Mocks Migrant With Criminal Record Who Cried After Being Arrested

The White House posted a photo mocking a migrant with a criminal record who broke down in tears after being arrested this month.

Concretely, the White House's official X account posted a cartoon picture of the woman crying while being handcuffed by an immigration enforcement agent. The publication has no caption, but is replying to a previous post detailing the event in question.

🇺🇸Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a previously deported alien felon convicted of fentanyl trafficking, was arrested by @ICEgov in Philadelphia after illegally reentering the U.S.



She wept when taken into custody (picture attached). pic.twitter.com/qwTpCgTRu9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

"Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a previously deported alien felon convicted of fentanyl trafficking, was arrested by ICE in Philadelphia after illegally reentering the U.S. She wept when taken into custody," reads the publication from March 18.

ICE detailed that 36-year-old Basora Gonzalez is a Dominican national and has "prior convictions for attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and aiding and abetting." She had been removed from the country and reentered unlawfully again. She had been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2019 and was deported in 2020.

The White House's X account routinely mocks deportees, more recently uploading a video to the tune of 90s song "Closing Time" by Supersonic. The clip was accompanied by a caption consisting of a line from the song which reads "🎶You don't have to go home but you can't stay here🎶."

The band responded swiftly criticizing the decision. In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone magazine, the alt-rock band stated: "We did not authorize or condone the White House's use of our song in any way, And no, they didn't ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely."

The video shows two tattooed young men being secured in handcuffs on a runway by Border Patrol agents. It then cuts to a shot of them being escorted onto a plane in the background with a truck labeled "Border Patrol" taking up the foreground. The video is captioned with the lyrics from the song, "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here."

