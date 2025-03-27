U.S.

DHS Stands By Arrest Of Turkish Student On Street

By
Image of the arrest
Image of the arrest

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is standing by its decision to arrest a Turkish graduate student on the street, claiming she was targeted for supporting Hamas' actions in the war in Gaza.

Concretely, a DHS spokesperson told NBC News that even if Rumeysa Ozturk had a valid F-1 student visa as a doctoral student, she had "engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans." "A visa is a privilege, not a right," the spokesperson added.

Ozturk's arrest made national headlines on Thursday as video of her arrest on the street began circulating. Her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, said she was on her way to break her Ramadan fast with friends when she was approached by law enforcement.

Images show her becoming agitated as she is approached by officers in plain clothes. She then has her backpack removed and is escorted out of frame with her hands behind her back. After she asks "can I call the police?" she is told "we're the police, relax."

The online detainee locator system showed Ozturk was being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. "Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated. This is commonsense security," the DHS spokesperson added when discussing her arrest.

Ozturk's lawyer said a petition for a writ of habeas corpus was filed in Massachusetts federal court to obtain her release. A judge blocked the Trump administration from removing her from the state, but officials did it anyway.

The event follows the high-profile arrest of Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, targeted for deportation as a result of his role in campus protests despite holding a green card.

30-year-old Khalil, born in Syria to Palestinian parents, was a negotiator representing students who staged numerous protests throughout the year, setting up encampments and disrupting activities. Both his student visa and green card were revoked.

The Trump administration has vowed to deport Khalil despite criticism from many Democrats and advocates, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying "he's going to leave — and so are others."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
DHS, Ice, Deportation, Immigration, Hamas

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hyundai has announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment in US manufacturing

Hyundai Announces New $21 Billion Investment In US Manufacturing

An image of the spiral caused by the SpaceX rocket taken in Sweden
SpaceX Rocket Fuel Makes Stunning Swirl In European Sky
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Is Kim Jong Un Planning Nuclear Test? US Report Warns North Korea Won't Give Up Program
Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community
China, Beijing's Ties With Russia Main Threats To US: Intel Report
Vast crowds have hit the streets daily since the March 19 move against Istanbul's popular opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
Turkish Court Jails 7 Journalists After Anti-Erdogan Protests
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate