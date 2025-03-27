DHS Stands By Arrest Of Turkish Student On Street

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is standing by its decision to arrest a Turkish graduate student on the street, claiming she was targeted for supporting Hamas' actions in the war in Gaza.

Concretely, a DHS spokesperson told NBC News that even if Rumeysa Ozturk had a valid F-1 student visa as a doctoral student, she had "engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans." "A visa is a privilege, not a right," the spokesperson added.

Ozturk's arrest made national headlines on Thursday as video of her arrest on the street began circulating. Her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, said she was on her way to break her Ramadan fast with friends when she was approached by law enforcement.

A video shared with GBH News shows a man in a hoodie approach her, then grab her wrists. Ozturk screams, then asks "Can I call the police?" before being told "We're the police."

Images show her becoming agitated as she is approached by officers in plain clothes. She then has her backpack removed and is escorted out of frame with her hands behind her back. After she asks "can I call the police?" she is told "we're the police, relax."

The online detainee locator system showed Ozturk was being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. "Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated. This is commonsense security," the DHS spokesperson added when discussing her arrest.

Ozturk's lawyer said a petition for a writ of habeas corpus was filed in Massachusetts federal court to obtain her release. A judge blocked the Trump administration from removing her from the state, but officials did it anyway.

The event follows the high-profile arrest of Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, targeted for deportation as a result of his role in campus protests despite holding a green card.

30-year-old Khalil, born in Syria to Palestinian parents, was a negotiator representing students who staged numerous protests throughout the year, setting up encampments and disrupting activities. Both his student visa and green card were revoked.

The Trump administration has vowed to deport Khalil despite criticism from many Democrats and advocates, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying "he's going to leave — and so are others."

Originally published on Latin Times