Police Reveal Suspected Gunman Who Killed Rapper Saysa P, Wounded Sauce Walka In Shootout

Memphis police have identified a suspect linked to the March 22 shooting that killed rapper Sayso P and injured Sauce Walka outside a hotel.

A warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge, according to a statement from the Memphis Police Department on Wednesday, March 26.

Dandridge faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two firearm-related felonies, and auto theft.

Police released an image and surveillance video showing Dandridge exiting a white vehicle holding a backpack and another object. He was accompanied by a second person dressed in dark clothing with a face covering.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:42 p.m. near the Westin Hotel at 170 Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. Letorian Hunt, known as Sayso P, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sauce Walka, born Albert Mondane, was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition after being shot in the leg.

Walka later posted graphic photos of his injury and recovery on Instagram.

The department said, "We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence." They added, "Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other... MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

On March 25, Walka shared a tribute to Hunt on Instagram. "Everything in Memphis @sayso___p wanted me to do with him I stayed 3 days after we lost you to complete your wishes," he wrote. "Errthing u had planned for me I stayed and completed the mission no matter what's the risk I had to complete the mission for u."

A $6,000 reward is available for information on Dandridge or any other suspects. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or at www.crimestopmem.org.

