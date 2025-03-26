Palestinians In Gaza Demand Terror Group End War As Death Toll Passes 50,000

Palestinians staged on Tuesday what seemed to be the largest protest against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza with an iron fist.

Videos in the territory show large crowds marching through the streets of northern Gaza chanting "for god's sake, Hamas out," "Hamas terrorist" and "we want an end to the war," a CNN reporter on the ground detailed.

The protests come after Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza as negotiations to end the war stalled. The Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that the death toll since October 7, 2023, when members of the group crossed into Israel killing some 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, surpassed 50,000. The figure represents over 2% of the population, considering some 2.1 million Palestinians live in Gaza.

CNN reported that a message shared on social media called for nine protests across Gaza, with organizers saying "our voices must reach all the spies who sold our blood." "Let them hear your voice, let them know that Gaza is not silent and that there is a people who will not accept to be eradicated," the message added.

Since rising to power in 2007 in a bloody coup, Hamas has ruled Gaza with an iron fist. Dissidents are often surveilled and beat or executed, and Israel has repeatedly accused militants of stealing most of the aid going into the territory since the war began.

As the ceasefire collapses, Israel has threatened o invade certain parts of Gaza which will be "annexed to Israel", according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, unless Hamas returns all remaining hostages. 59 hostages remain in Gaza, although more than half are believed to be dead.

Hamas, which stated that it "remains at the heart of negotiations" with mediators and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has further stated that its goals are "achieving a prisoner exchange deal that secures the release of prisoners, ends the war, and achieves withdrawal."

