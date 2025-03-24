U.S. Politics

Trump Appoints Personal Lawyer Alina Habba As Interim US Attorney For New Jersey

By
Alina Habba
Alina Habba, newly appointed interim U.S. Attorney for District of New Jersey, speaks to reporters outside the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has appointed his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, marking the latest in a series of high-profile appointments of Trump allies to senior roles at the Department of Justice.

Trump announced on his Truth Social account that Habba, who currently serves as White House counsel, will replace the outgoing acting U.S. attorney, John Giordano. Trump stated that Giordano would be nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Namibia, a move he also shared in the post.

"Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!" Trump wrote, congratulating both Habba and Giordano on their new roles.

Giordano, who was appointed acting U.S. attorney less than a month ago by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, will now transition to his diplomatic role in Namibia.

In her remarks on Monday, Habba expressed enthusiasm about her new position at the Justice Department, focusing on her goals of combating corruption and advancing Trump's law enforcement priorities during his second term in office.

"As you know, I stood by President Trump, his family, the organization, and many other clients in that state where I am born and raised, and [where] I'm raising my babies now," Habba said. "But there is corruption. There is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in Cory Booker's backyard. And right under Governor Murphy. And that will stop."

Habba emphasized her commitment to pursuing the president's agenda, stating, "I look forward to working with Pam Bondi and others at the Justice Department to make sure that we further the president's agenda; including putting America first, cleaning up mess and going after the people that we should be going after, not the people that are falsely accused that will stop in the great state of New Jersey—starting now."

Habba's appointment reflects Trump's ongoing efforts to place loyal allies in key positions within the federal government, continuing his emphasis on reforming the legal and law enforcement systems to align with his administration's priorities.

