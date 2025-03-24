First Black GOP Congresswoman's Last Wish Is An End To Divisive Politics

Mia Love, the first Black Republican congresswoman, died at age 49 on Sunday, her family announced on Monday. "She passed away peacefully" with her family at her home in Saratoga Springs, a statement added.

Love was elected to represent Utah in the House of Representatives in 2014, serving for two terms. A daughter of Haitian immigrants, she was also the mayor of Saratoga Springs.

Love, who suffered from brain cancer, was receiving palliative care after treatment failed to stem the advance of the disease. Earlier this month she wrote an op-ed in Deseret, detailing her "living wish" for the country: tackling division in politics.

In her message, Love reflected on her personal journey, recounting how her parents immigrated to the United States with little money but a firm belief in the country's opportunities. She described growing up with an appreciation for hard work, personal responsibility, and the idea that government should be limited to allow individuals to thrive.

"When tough times came they didn't look to Washington, they looked within. Because the America they knew was centered in self-reliance, the America I know is founded in the freedom self-reliance always brings," she wrote.

Love also acknowledged witnessing the divisiveness of politics but highlighted the resilience of communities. She emphasized the importance of maintaining national unity, warning against the dangers of division. She stated that America's strength comes from its people rather than its government, pointing to the contributions of everyday citizens, entrepreneurs, military personnel, and public servants

Love also expressed her belief that the United States remains a place of opportunity and progress. She referenced historical struggles and achievements, urging Americans to continue the nation's legacy of striving for improvement. She reiterated her faith in the resilience of the country and the ability of its people to uphold its ideals.

"The America I know will continue as long as each of us simply remember that this country is exceptional — because it is! I know it is! I can see on the horizon that our best and brightest days as a nation are still to come," Love added in a passage of her op-ed.

Love concluded by saying that as her "season of life begins to draw to a close," she still believes "that we can revive the American story we know and love." "My living wish and fervent prayer for you and for this nation is that the America I have known, is the America you fight to preserve and that each citizen, and every leader, will do their part to ensure that the America we know will be the America our grandchildren and great grandchildren will inherit," she finished.

Originally published on Latin Times