iPhone 17 To Reportedly Get ProMotion Display—Do iPhone Users Really Care?

Apple is reportedly getting ready to innovate its entry-level iPhone 17 model with a much-awaited feature—a ProMotion display at a high refresh rate.

For years, the tech giant reserved this in-demand technology for its high-end "Pro" models, but that's reportedly not going to be the case soon. The next iPhone 17 is likely to bring smoother scrolling and quicker animations, aligning Apple's entry-level model with its rivals within the Android camp.

ProMotion Display May Be Game-Changer for iPhone 17 Users

According to Bloomberg, the ProMotion technology may be coming to iPhone 17. This feature, which dynamically adjusts the screen refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz based on the content, is said to improve the overall user experience.

Also, it provides smooth scrolling, smooth animations, and improved responsiveness when gaming or surfing the interface.

Previously, this feature was only available on high-end iPhones and iPads, but the iPhone 17's expected upgrade promises to reshape what users can hope for from Apple's standard devices.

Apple Catches Up with Android's High Refresh Rate Lead

Android phones have been sporting 90Hz and 120Hz screens for years — even budget devices that start at just $200 while Apple lagged behind. Android players such as Samsung and Xiaomi have made high refresh rates the new norm, leaving iPhone users to settle for the old 60Hz on non-Pro devices.

Several critics, according to Digital Trends, have wondered why Apple still reserves this feature for its Pro series when the technology is no longer a luxury for the smartphone industry. The tardy adoption of high refresh rate displays on the iPhone 17 seems like a long-overdue correction to this trend.

Do iPhone Users Really Care About High Refresh Rates?

Interestingly, Apple fans claim that the gap between 60Hz and 120Hz on an iPhone isn't as apparent with Apple's smooth software optimization.

Mark Jansen of Digital Trends commented that he didn't necessarily miss the high refresh rate while reverting to a 60Hz screen on his iPhone 15. But for people who are used to quicker screen interactions, there's no way to deny that the upgrade visually makes a difference.

Despite Apple's better software tuning, ProMotion technology introduces an added responsiveness and fluidness that users will feel as they switch. Gamers, creators, and heavy users who multitask heavily will value the smoother experience.

Why Apple Delayed High Refresh Rates for Base Models

The wait for high refresh rate panels on base iPhones was mainly for cost considerations. Apple's move to limit ProMotion to its Pro variants was a move to ensure high profitability. But with supply chain prices for 120Hz panels coming down, the Cupertino-based giant can now provide the baseline iPhone 17 upgrade without sacrificing profitability.

