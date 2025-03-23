Former US Attorney Who Investigated Russia And Israel Found Dead At 43

Virginia police are investigating the death of a former U.S. attorney who was found unresponsive Saturday morning.

Alexandria Police said they were called to the home at about 9:18 a.m. When they arrived, they found Jessica Aber, 43, unresponsive. Aber was the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Police said an investigation is ongoing and that the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine a cause of death.

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert said in a statement. "She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her brief time in this world."

Aber served as U.S. attorney for most of the Biden administration, taking office in October 2021. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, ABC News reported, and stepped down from her position following President Trump's inauguration. It is not unusual for a U.S. Attorney to resign when there is a change in administration.

The New York Post reported that among Aber's cases involved ex-CIA analyst Asif Rahman, 34. Rahman pleaded guilty to leaking top secret documents about Israel's plan to strike Iran last year.

Aber also prosecuted the Eleview International Inc. case, which involved the illegal exportation of millions of dollars of U.S. technology to Russia.

"We must not allow critical systems and technologies to be transferred to anyone who may use them against America and our global partners," Aber said at the time. "Guarding against these transfers is imperative, and violations of the laws that protect our national security will be met with ardent prosecution."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said "I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize."

Originally published on Latin Times