U.S. Immigration

Navy Deploys Missile-Destroyer Warship To US-Mexico Border To 'Restore Territorial Integrity'

By
USS Spruance
USS Spruance Latin Times

A U.S. warship has been deployed to help "to restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border," according to the U.S. Northern Command.

The destroyer USS Spruance departed Naval Base San Diego on March 22 to support operations at the southern border. The deployment will focus on combating maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration.

"USS Spruance's deployment as part of U.S. Northern Command's southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command.

"With Spruance off the West Coast and USS Gravely in the Gulf of America, our maritime presence contributes to the all-domain, coordinated DOD response to the Presidential Executive Order and demonstrates our resolve to achieve operational control of the border," he said.

The Spruance returned in December from a deployment to the Indo-Pacific and Middle East three months ago. During that five-month deployment the Spurance was part of efforts to "degrade Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces, and sailed alongside allies and partners to promote security, stability and prosperity."

The Spruance deployment is part of President Trump's increased focus on southern border security. The president last week deployed the USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer, to assist with border security and interdiction efforts, Stars and Stripes reported.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Immigration, Donald Trump, California, Warship

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Las Cruces Police

3 Dead, 15 Injured Following Mass Shooting At Unsanctioned Car Show In New Mexico

An Israeli shell hits farmland near the south Lebanon village of Yohmor as defence chiefs threaten a severe response to renewed rocket fire from Lebanon.
Israel Reports Rocket Fire From Lebanon, Warns Of Severe Response
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Support For Russia In Meeting With Top Kremlin Official
prison california
San Diego Prison Inmates Sentenced For Gang-Motivated Stabbing Linked To Mexican Mafia 'Shot Caller'
ICE Holds Immigrants At Adelanto Detention Facility
ICE Accuses Colorado Officials Of 'Declining' To Help Track Escaped Migrants
Editor's Pick
The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question ‘What Makes a
Tech

The ProLift Rigging Company Answers the Question 'What Makes a Location Ideal to Build a Data Center?'

Jasmine Mooney
Immigration

Canadian Actress Detained By ICE Recalls Harrowing Weeks In Confinement

A researcher at Georgetown University in Washington has been arrested and threatened with expulsion
India

Indian Researcher Detained In US Over Alleged Hamas Ties

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner
U.S.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner Steps Down Amid Privatization Debate