Three Migrants Found Dead Near Border While Trying To Cross Despite Freezing Temperatures

Three migrants died while attempting to cross the southern border into California despite severe weather conditions in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The deaths occurred during two separate incidents as cold temperatures, rain, and snow affected San Diego and Imperial counties, prompting CBP to issue a reminder of the dangers of making such attempts.

"Our message for anyone who might attempt an illegal crossing into the U.S. is simple: Don't do it," said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker in a statement. "The Otay Mountain wilderness is unpredictable and unforgiving. Extreme conditions and harsh terrain can lead to injuries and death to you or your loved ones, so don't break the law; and avoid the risk."

In the first incident, Border Patrol agents from the Brown Field station responded to a distress call around 6:00 p.m. near the Cuchama Truck Trail. They found an adult woman, who had made the emergency call, along with another one who had died.

CBP detailed that both women had crossed into the U.S. approximately five miles west of the Tecate Port of Entry. Emergency medical services evaluated the surviving woman, who was later transported to a Border Patrol station for processing and removal.

Less than 90 minutes later, at about 7:20 p.m., agents from the Chula Vista station responded to another call in the same mountainous region. Three people, also suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, reported being lost and suffering from cold exposure, difficulty breathing, and lack of food and water.

Agents located a 16-year-old girl alive and two deceased men, one of whom was identified as her father. The minor was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transferred to a Border Patrol facility for further processing.

"These events took place during a storm in the San Diego region, where mountain temperatures dropped to near-freezing levels," CBP stated. "San Diego Sector continues to emphasize the dangers of illegally crossing the border at any time of the year. Those who attempt the hazardous crossing often face the risk of dehydration, starvation, heat stroke, and hypothermia."

The incidents occurred amid a significant decline in border crossings, as CBP reported fewer than 8,500 crossings in February—marking a 94% drop from the same period last year and resulting in the lowest amount for any month in recorded history.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message, if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported without the possibility of trying it again the next day or in a few hours," CBP said in a statement when announcing the results for February. "As a result, the number of encounters between CBP and undocumented migrants have decreased drastically."

Originally published on Latin Times