Tech

Elon Musk's DOGE Faces Significant Setback In Its Social Security Offensive

By
Trump Says Elon Musk Is Doing a ‘Great Job’ But
DOGE head Elon Musk Latin Times

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk is facing a setback in its offensive on the Social Security Administration (SSA): a district judge has temporarily blocked the agency from accessing systems that hold personal data on millions of people.

Concretely, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander ruled that the team also has to delete any personally identifiable data they may have already got. Hollander, who is based in Maryland, upheld a request made by labor unions and retirees, who claimed DOGE's "nearly unlimited" access to personal data violates privacy laws and poses a security risk.

The request came after the Trump administration said it had a 10-person team at the SSA. It added that most of them had been granted read-only access to systems as they seek to cut waste and fraud.

"The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion," judge Hollander, appointed by former President Barack Obama, said in a passage of her ruling. She rejected arguments by government attorneys, who said access from DOGE members are not far off from normal practices inside the agency.

Elon Musk has hinted at cutting down the agency's funding based on a claim that 150-year-old— and even people who have lived more than three centuries— are somehow receiving tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

The billionaire also said there were "20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database." However, the leader of the agency has rejected claims about widespread payments to dead people.

Musk's estimate for the level of fraud in entitlements far outpaces figures from watchdogs like Social Security's inspector general, who previously said there was $71.8 billion in improper payments from fiscal years 2015 through 2022. That's less than 1% of benefits paid out during that time period, according to The Associated Press.

Musk's comment contradicts top GOP leaders' vows to keep Social Security benefits for Americans. Trump has repeatedly promised not to touch Social Security benefits, while House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed last month that the GOP will not make cuts to Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Social Security

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Kandawaswika Kahari

Ohio Man Forced 10-Year-Old To Make 'Bed' For Mom He Just Killed In 'Most Horrific Murder'

Trump urges immigrants to ‘self-deport’ in new ad
Trump Calls On Undocumented Immigrants To 'Self-Deport' In New Ad
Latea Hentz
Indiana Mom Broke 8th Grader's Nose During Confrontation About Him Bullying Her Son: Police
Houthi
Israel Intercepts Houthi Missile As US Intensifies Strikes In Yemen
Tens of thousands of federal employees have been fired since Donald Trump re-took the White House
Trump Admin Reinstating 25,000 Fired Federal Workers – Which Agencies Are Bringing Them Back?
Editor's Pick
Sunita Williams
Politics

Elon Musk Accuses Biden Of Blocking SpaceX Help For Sunita Williams, Citing 'Political Reasons'

Protesters at Columbia University demand the release of student activist Mahmoud Khalil
Education

Trump Treatment Of Columbia Puts US Universities On Edge

A Death Row inmate in Louisiana has appealed to the US Supreme Court to halt his execution by nitrogen gas on the grounds he would not be able to practice his religion -- via Buddhist meditative breathing -- as his life is taken
Crime & Justice

US To Execute Four Death Row Inmates This Week

Maximo Napa was shocked but in good physical condition after being rescued, an official with Peru's navy said
World

Peruvian Fisherman Saved After Three Months Stranded At Sea