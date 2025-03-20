Trump Admin Drops Suit Against Texas' SB4 Law Allowing Local Police Arrest Migrants

The Trump administration has dropped a lawsuit against Texas over SB4, a bill passed last year by the state's Republican-led legislature which allows local law enforcement to arrest migrants.

The suit had been introduced by the Joe Biden administration in 2023, arguing the initiative was unconstitutional and sought to step on federal authorities' toes.

The law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott, was part of a broader fight between Texas and the Biden administration over immigration enforcement, with the former arguing it had to step in as the federal government was not fulfilling its duties.

The Abbott administration carried out "Operation Lone Star," which sought to crack down on unlawful immigration into the state through several other initiatives, including the bussing of tens of thousands of migrants to sanctuary states such as New York City, Chicago and Denver.

SB4 was followed by others from GOP-led states, including Oklahoma and Iowa. The Trump administration also dropped suits against these states.

There have been other similar initiatives introduced during the Trump administration, including some offering bounties to enforcement agencies and even private citizens.

A Mississippi state lawmaker introduced in late January a bill that would grant bounty hunters cash rewards for helping deport undocumented migrants in the state.

Concretely, state Rep. Justin Keen, a Republican, is seeking to give $1,000 in state funds for every person they help get deported, according to a statement from DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton and reported by The Washington Post.

A month later, Arizona's legislature began to consider a bill that would pay law enforcement agencies $2,500 for each undocumented immigrant whose arrest leads to deportation.

. The so-called "bounty bill" is sponsored by GOP state Senator Jake Hoffman and seeks to establish an "Arizona Deportations Fund," financed by increased taxes on international money transfers.

Supporters of the measure argue it would incentivize police departments to enforce immigration laws effectively and helps recover economic resources they claim are lost through remittances sent abroad. Opponents, including civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers, warn the legislation could promote racial profiling and divert law enforcement from other duties.

Originally published on Latin Times