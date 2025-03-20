Kanye West Accuses Cassie Ventura Of Attempting To Extort Diddy Of $30 Million

Kanye West has accused Cassie Ventura of orchestrating "orgies" and trying to extort Sean "Diddy" Combs out of $30M for a tell-all exposé.

The rapper's latest Twitter tirade, filled with incendiary remarks, has once again put him in the spotlight for controversial claims involving his fellow celebrities.

As per AllHipHop, on March 19, West took to social media to air grievances against multiple individuals, including Ventura, JAY-Z, and John Legend.

His accusations against Ventura came after she tweeted a response to his previous comments urging him to "shut up."

West even tweeted that Ventura was a major reason that Diddy ended up getting sued, stating, "CASSIE USED TO RUN ORGIES."

CASSIE USED TO RUN ORGIES — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

He further claimed that she was trying to extract money from Diddy by threatening to release damaging information about him.

"YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N#### DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE," he wrote, referencing an apparent scandal related to the music mogul in one post.

West's Twitter Rants Draw Attention

West's comments drew attention not only for their severity but also for their timing. These claims come amidst rising legal troubles for Diddy, including a federal indictment about one of his previous parties.

The rapper's comments have once again started speculation and discussion in the industry about whether or not relationships can be classified as fake and the things money-driven individuals do for money.

In addition to targeting Ventura, West also felt betrayed by other artists he worked with and family members.

He lamented the perceived lack of support from those closest to him, stating, "I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX."

I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX



THE BETRAYAL



VIRGIL

JOHN LEGEND

KIM

TRAV

CARTI

BIG SEAN

JAY Z

TY

TYLER

DURK

COMMON

CUDI

PUSHA

DON C

AMBER

THE KARDASHIANS

ADIDAS

DEMNA / BALENCIAGA

MY OWN KIDS

MY OWN FAMILY

THE BLACK COMMUNITY

AND OF COURSE THE JEWS



IM... — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

Part of West's Twitter tirade turned inward, calling his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a "sex trafficker" and saying their children are entangled in dangerous situations.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER



I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS



ITS FUCK ALL YOU NIGGAS



MY SOUL IS BLACK



AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY — ye (@kanyewest) March 19, 2025

These claims have raised eyebrows and prompted discussions about mental health and accountability in the public sphere.

Originally published on Music Times