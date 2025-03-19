Greenpeace Found Liable For Millions In Damages Over Dakota Access Pipeline Protests

A North Dakota jury on Wednesday found Greenpeace liable for millions of dollars in damages to Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners in connection with protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly a decade ago.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, accused Greenpeace of orchestrating the protests, spreading misinformation, and causing the company financial harm through damaged property and lost revenues. Energy Transfer Partners sought $300 million in damages.

After a three-week trial, the nine-person jury deliberated for two days before returning its verdict. The ruling marks a significant setback for Greenpeace, a 50-year-old environmental organization that had warned that the case could potentially bankrupt its operations in the U.S.

In response to the verdict, Greenpeace International's General Counsel Kristin Casper issued a statement saying, "The fight against Big Oil isn't over today, and we know that the truth and the law are on our side. Greenpeace International will continue to campaign for a green and peaceful future. Energy Transfer hasn't heard the last of us in this fight."

This is a developing story.