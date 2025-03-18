Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Shares Cryptic Post About People Misjudging Her


Hailey Bieber recently shared a cryptic post that seemed to address misunderstandings about her character.

"People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it's wrong," Hailey, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 17. Although she later removed the post, a screenshot of it has since been widely circulated on X.

Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, 31, have been at the center of intense public speculation in recent months. Earlier that same day, Justin posted a cryptic message of his own, seemingly directed at his detractors.

"If they aren't talking s—," Justin wrote in his Instagram Story on Monday. "U must not be goin brazy [sic] enough." He accompanied the statement with Chris Brown and Young Thug's song "Go Crazy."

A day earlier, Justin also shared a personal reflection on his Instagram Story. "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote on Sunday, March 16. "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it."

He continued, "Which made me feel like like [sic] I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?"

A few days before this, Justin opened up about his struggle with feelings of inadequacy. On Thursday, March 13, he shared, "People told me my whole life, 'Wow Justin, u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud."

Justin elaborated further, writing, "Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like, damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

Meanwhile, Hailey's representative recently denied allegations that she had "liked" a negative comment about Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on social media.

"This never happened," Hailey's spokesperson told Us Weekly exclusively. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

