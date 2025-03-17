Newlywed Detained By ICE After Puerto Rico Honeymoon Has MAGA Husband Questioning His Vote

A Peruvian national was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement despite being married to a US citizen after she attempted to re-enter the United States following her honeymoon.

Camila Muñoz was on her way home to Wisconsin with her husband, Bradley Bartell, following their honeymoon in Puerto Rico when she was stopped at the airport by an immigration official.

"Are you an American citizen?" asked the agent, to which Muñoz responded that she was not, but that she was married to one and that her and her husband had taken steps to secure her legal immigration status.

Bartell, who voted for Trump due to his promises to hold "criminal illegal immigrants" accountable, expressed regret for his decision after his wife was detained, according to USA TODAY.

"Emotionally, I'm concerned for her. It can't be easy being trapped in a room with 100 other people. They don't have anything in there. It's just so wasteful," Bartell said. "I knew they were cracking down. I guess I didn't know how it was going down."

Bartell and Muñoz met in Wisconsin Dells, a small town in Wisconsin where Muñoz was working on a lawful temporary visa. The two fell in love, got engaged, and spent months filling out USCIS paperwork in order to obtain permanent resident status for Muñoz.

Muñoz, who has no criminal record, is one of many individuals married or engaged to a US citizen to be detained by ICE for weeks. Many of these people have resided within the US for years and do not have criminal records.

"The unfortunate answer is they have to be worried," said Nora Ahmed, legal director of the ACLU of Louisiana, further stating that immigrants in legal limbo of any kind should travel cautiously. "If you are not a citizen of the United States, and you are going through an immigration process, your first thought needs to be: How can this process be weaponized against me?"

"Anyone who isn't a legal permanent resident or US citizen is at risk – period," stated David Rozas, an immigration attorney representing Muñoz.

Originally published on Latin Times