Prince Harry's US Immigration Files To Be Made Public Amid Allegations Of Lying About Prior Drug Use

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Prince Harry's immigration records must be made public by Tuesday, March 18, following allegations that the Duke of Sussex may have lied about his past drug use on his visa application.

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed by the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, which sought access to the documents under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The think tank argues that the documents could reveal whether Harry misrepresented his history of drug use, which could have prevented him from being granted a US visa.

Judge Carl Nichols has since ordered the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release a redacted version, ensuring that sensitive personal information remains confidential, according to Sky News. It is important to note that the same judge previously said there was no public interest in the disclosure of the Duke of Sussex's immigration files. However, the Heritage Foundation pressed for the release of the documents.

The controversy stems from Harry's public admissions in his 2023 memoir, Spare, where he detailed his past use of drugs. In the book, he recounts using cocaine as a teenager, describing it as an attempt to "feel different" during a period of deep unhappiness following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry also discussed his use of marijuana, which he found more beneficial, saying it "actually really did help me." Additionally, he described taking psychedelic mushrooms at a party hosted by actress Courteney Cox in 2016, where he experienced hallucinations after consuming them with tequila.

The Heritage Foundation later claimed that if Harry answered "no" to drug-related questions on his visa application, it could raise legal and ethical questions about the integrity of the immigration process.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. They currently reside in California with their two children.

Originally published on Enstarz