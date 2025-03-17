Kim Kardashian Furious As Kanye West Features Daughter North In Diddy Drama

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious after her ex-husband, Kanye West, dragged their 11-year-old daughter, North, into a controversial new track involving Diddy.

The song "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE," dropped on Kanye's X account on Saturday and features Diddy, his son Christian "King" Combs, and North rapping a brief verse.

The track has sparked outrage and legal action from Kardashian, who is desperate to protect her daughter from the ongoing drama.

The song opens with Diddy's voice thanking Kanye for his support while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges, which Diddy has denied.

Kanye calls Diddy a father figure before North's voice is heard rapping, "When you see me shining, then you see the light."

This inclusion of their young daughter in a song linked to a legal scandal has sparked a fierce reaction from Kardashian, who immediately took action to prevent its release.

A source told DailyMail.com that Kardashian has already requested legal intervention and is working to have the track removed from the platform.

Before the song dropped, Kanye allegedly posted and then deleted a text exchange with Kim, where tensions over their co-parenting situation reached a breaking point.

According to the text messages, Kanye threatened to "go to war" with Kardashian, accusing her of controlling their children's rights, including North's involvement in the track.

Kim Kardashian Takes Legal Action Over Kanye's Use of North in Track

In the exchange, Kanye allegedly sent a snippet of a legal document, which seemed to reference North's participation in the song, Mirror said.

Kardashian, an aspiring lawyer, reportedly responded by explaining that she had legal control over North's name and trademarks, and she had taken steps to protect her daughter from being involved in the track.

She also reminded Kanye of an earlier agreement that she would manage the children's names and trademarks until they were old enough to take control themselves.

As the legal battle continues, Kardashian is said to be deeply concerned about Kanye's actions' negative influence on their children, especially given the ongoing legal troubles surrounding Diddy.

An insider shared that Kardashian is working tirelessly to shield North from being involved in these kinds of controversies.

This conflict between Kim and Kanye reflects a broader tension between the former couple over their children's upbringing and public exposure.

Kanye, on his part, has made it clear that he wants more involvement in his children's lives, expressing frustration that his parental rights have been diminished.

Originally published on Music Times