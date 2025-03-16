Colombians Face Growing Mistreatment At Mexican Airports —Some Blame US Immigration Policies

A growing number of Colombian travelers are raising concerns about their treatment at Mexican airports, with many alleging they were denied entry under questionable circumstances and subjected to poor conditions while awaiting deportation. Social media, particularly TikTok, has amplified these complaints, with videos detailing distressing encounters with immigration authorities.

According to data obtained by Infobae from the Colombian Consulate in Cancún, 17,875 Colombians were deemed inadmissible at Cancún International Airport in 2024, a significant figure given that approximately 230,000 Colombian tourists entered Mexico that year.

While officials cite documentation issues or inconsistencies during questioning as the main reasons for inadmissions, travelers describe the process as random, unfair, and, at times, degrading.

Travelers Share Disturbing Accounts

One of the most widely shared stories is that of Marcela Toro, a Colombian content creator who traveled to Cancún with her husband and two young children to celebrate her birthday. She says they had all the necessary travel documents, but after Mexican authorities failed to verify their hotel reservation, they were pulled aside for additional screening.

Toro says immigration officers confiscated their passports and phones before leading them to a holding area. There, they waited for hours without food. Her children, desperate and hungry, allegedly tried to eat discarded food scraps left by other detainees.

"It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me," she said, echoing complaints from other Colombian tourists who have shared similar experiences online.

Miguel Hoyos, a professional cyclist, also documented his experience via TikTok, saying that he and his travel companion were treated inhumanely and locked in a bunker-like room after being denied entry. "They denied all of our rights," he said.

Mexico's Immigration Policies Under Scrutiny

Journalist Juan Carlos Rincón, through his YouTube channel 'La Pulla', has been investigating these incidents, compiling testimonies and official data. His findings suggest that Mexico's strict immigration enforcement may be linked to U.S. border policies.

According to Rincón, Mexico appears to be acting as a filter for migrants trying to reach the United States, filtering South American travelers before they can even attempt to reach the United States.

While Mexican authorities maintain that inadmissions follow standard immigration protocols, the high rate of rejection—particularly at Cancún's airport—has raised concerns about potential biases against Colombian and South American visitors.

Colombian Government Responds

In response to the rising number of complaints, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated that its consulates in Cancún, Mexico City, and Guadalajara are available to assist travelers facing inadmission issues. However, assistance is only provided if the individual explicitly requests consular support, meaning many remain unaware of their rights during the process.

Originally published on Latin Times