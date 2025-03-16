U.S. Immigration

Colombians Face Growing Mistreatment At Mexican Airports —Some Blame US Immigration Policies


TOPSHOT-MEXICO-OUTAGE-TECHNOLOGY-COMPUTERS-TRANSPORT
Passengers wait for their flights at the Cancun airport in Quintana Roo state, Mexico Latin Times

A growing number of Colombian travelers are raising concerns about their treatment at Mexican airports, with many alleging they were denied entry under questionable circumstances and subjected to poor conditions while awaiting deportation. Social media, particularly TikTok, has amplified these complaints, with videos detailing distressing encounters with immigration authorities.

According to data obtained by Infobae from the Colombian Consulate in Cancún, 17,875 Colombians were deemed inadmissible at Cancún International Airport in 2024, a significant figure given that approximately 230,000 Colombian tourists entered Mexico that year.

While officials cite documentation issues or inconsistencies during questioning as the main reasons for inadmissions, travelers describe the process as random, unfair, and, at times, degrading.

Travelers Share Disturbing Accounts

One of the most widely shared stories is that of Marcela Toro, a Colombian content creator who traveled to Cancún with her husband and two young children to celebrate her birthday. She says they had all the necessary travel documents, but after Mexican authorities failed to verify their hotel reservation, they were pulled aside for additional screening.

Toro says immigration officers confiscated their passports and phones before leading them to a holding area. There, they waited for hours without food. Her children, desperate and hungry, allegedly tried to eat discarded food scraps left by other detainees.

@ginistoro1 2 parte de la peor experiencia de nuestra vida #mexico #cancun #aeropuertocancun #abusodeautoridad #cancilleriadecolombia #horrorstory ♬ sonido original - Marcela Toro

"It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me," she said, echoing complaints from other Colombian tourists who have shared similar experiences online.

Miguel Hoyos, a professional cyclist, also documented his experience via TikTok, saying that he and his travel companion were treated inhumanely and locked in a bunker-like room after being denied entry. "They denied all of our rights," he said.

Mexico's Immigration Policies Under Scrutiny

Journalist Juan Carlos Rincón, through his YouTube channel 'La Pulla', has been investigating these incidents, compiling testimonies and official data. His findings suggest that Mexico's strict immigration enforcement may be linked to U.S. border policies.

According to Rincón, Mexico appears to be acting as a filter for migrants trying to reach the United States, filtering South American travelers before they can even attempt to reach the United States.

While Mexican authorities maintain that inadmissions follow standard immigration protocols, the high rate of rejection—particularly at Cancún's airport—has raised concerns about potential biases against Colombian and South American visitors.

Colombian Government Responds

In response to the rising number of complaints, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reiterated that its consulates in Cancún, Mexico City, and Guadalajara are available to assist travelers facing inadmission issues. However, assistance is only provided if the individual explicitly requests consular support, meaning many remain unaware of their rights during the process.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Colombia, Mexico, Immigration, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond