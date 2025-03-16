U.S. Politics

DOGE Proposes Cutting IRS Workforce By 20% During Height Of Tax Season


Elon Musk
Trump and Musk's deeper cuts to the workforce "could dramatically reduce revenue, dramatically reduce customer service," according to a source. Latin Times

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) proposed cutting the Internal Revenue Service (IRS') workforce by 20% by May 15, just one month after Tax Day.

The latest round of layoffs would see 6,800 employees terminated from their positions with the IRS, CNN reported. It comes after 4,700 employees took the "voluntary buyout" and 6,700 probationary employees were laid off.

Trump and Elon Musk's deeper cuts to the workforce "could dramatically reduce revenue, dramatically reduce customer service" and could affect voluntary tax compliance, a source told CNN.

"If we are not auditing much, it impacts people's willingness to file honestly in the first place," the source explained.

Another source revealed to CNN that "morale is suffering" within the agency.

"More and more of our workdays are taken up by questions, meetings, new issues coming down the pike and new directives from outside our agency. And really, all we want to do is do our jobs," the source added.

In March 2024, former Commissioner of Internal Revenue Daniel Werfel stated he was working boost the IRS' workforce to a little above 100,000 over the next three years in order to reach its modernization, service and enforcement goals, according to Reuters. At the end of 2024, the agency had reached more than 100,000 employees.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, IRS, Federal, Taxes

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Attacked By Home Intruder At Their San Francisco Home

I-35 Crash: At Least Five Dead, 11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In North Austin

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado
Columbine Survivor's 2025 Death Ruled A Homicide As Cause Is Linked To 1999 School Shooting: Police
One of only two known copies of this 'King Kong' poster believed still to exist will be auctioned
Rare Iconic Movie Posters To Be Auctioned In US
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers
ICE Already Short Billions To Carry Out Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda
Spending cuts pressed by US President Donald Trump have angered Democrats, who are considering blocking the funding bill
US Shutdown Threat Piles Pressure On Government Hit By Trump Cuts
Editor's Pick
Donald Trump
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances For Top Biden Officials — Who Are The Targets?

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond