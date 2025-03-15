Deadly Tornadoes, Severe Weather Sweep Through US, Leaving 17 Dead

Violent tornadoes wreaked havoc across parts of the U.S. on Saturday, leaving at least 17 people dead and causing extensive damage as the storms moved eastward through the Mississippi Valley and Deep South. The deadly storm system brought whipping winds, decimating homes and sparking chaos across multiple states.

Missouri Hit Hardest, With 11 Confirmed Deaths

The state of Missouri bore the brunt of the devastation as multiple tornadoes swept through overnight, killing at least 11 people. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported numerous injuries in addition to the fatalities. One of the most tragic scenes was in Butler County, where a man was killed when a tornado destroyed his home.

"It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field," said Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County. "The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls." Rescuers were able to save a woman from the wreckage, Akers added.

Arkansas and Texas Also Report Fatalities

In Arkansas, the deadly storm claimed the lives of three people in Independence County, with 29 others injured across eight counties. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the losses and noted that teams were surveying the damage and first responders were on the ground to assist.

"We have teams out surveying the damage from last night's tornadoes and have first responders on the ground to assist," Sanders posted on X. Meanwhile, in Texas, a dust storm on Friday led to the tragic deaths of three people in Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle during a car crash caused by low visibility.

Destructive Weather System Spurs Wildfires, Dust Storms, and Tornadoes

The storms, part of a massive weather system moving across the country, also unleashed deadly dust storms and helped fuel more than 100 wildfires. Gusts of wind up to 80 mph (130 kph) were predicted, stretching from the Canadian border to Texas. These winds also raised concerns over blizzards in colder northern regions and wildfire risks in the warmer, drier areas to the south.

Evacuations in Oklahoma as Fires Rage

In Oklahoma, more than 130 fires have been reported, damaging or destroying nearly 300 homes. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that around 266 square miles (689 square kilometers) had been consumed by the fires. Wind gusts were so strong that several tractor-trailers were toppled. "This is terrible out here," said Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48-foot trailer on Interstate 40. "There's a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I'm not pushing it over 55 mph. I'm scared it will blow over if I do."

March Weather Extremes Expected

Experts pointed out that such extreme weather events are not uncommon for March. The Storm Prediction Center warned that the fast-moving storms could generate tornadoes and hail as large as baseballs. The biggest threat, however, was expected to come from straight-line winds that could reach or exceed hurricane-force, with gusts up to 100 mph (160 kph) possible.

The areas most at risk for significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-track and violent, were expected to be Louisiana and Mississippi in the afternoon, followed by Alabama, western Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle in the evening. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as these storms progress.