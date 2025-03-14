U.S.

American Airlines Jet Catches Fire, Passengers Evacuate Onto Wings

By
AFP

Passengers on an American Airlines flight were evacuated onto the tarmac at Denver International Airport after a fire broke out on the plane, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Dramatic footage from the scene showed passengers huddled on the wing of the Boeing 737-800, some holding bags, as flames burned near the plane's bottom.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passengers used inflatable slides to safely exit the aircraft. The FAA confirmed it would investigate the cause of the fire. While there were no reports of serious injuries, the airport confirmed that 12 people were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The flight, which had 172 passengers and six crew members on board, had departed from Colorado Springs and was en route to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. The FAA reported that the flight diverted to Denver around 5:15 PM local time (11:15 PM GMT) after the crew reported "engine vibrations." Upon landing, the plane caught fire while taxiing on the tarmac.

American Airlines identified the aircraft as a Boeing 737-800 and stated that the fire was caused by an "engine-related issue." The airline confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated.

Airport spokesman Michael Konopasek reported that smoke and flames were visible from several gates, though the fire was quickly extinguished and did not cause delays for other flights. Passengers and onlookers inside the airport posted videos on social media, showing the intense black smoke and flames, along with the passengers evacuating the plane via inflatable slides.

Ground crew can be seen rushing to the plane to assist passengers, with ladders deployed to help those evacuating from the wing. Video footage also showed flames from the plane's right engine as the evacuation unfolded.

This incident follows recent concerns over aviation safety, including a deadly mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, which killed 67 people.

The crash prompted questions about air traffic controller shortages and the FAA's workforce, especially after the Trump administration decided to lay off hundreds of FAA probationary workers as part of cost-saving measures.

Despite these concerns, the American Airlines incident in Denver was quickly resolved, with no fatalities or major injuries reported. The FAA continues its investigation into the cause of the fire.

