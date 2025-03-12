Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Spotted Near Taylor Swift's Home, Sparking Rekindled Friendship Rumors


Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Enstarz

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may have seemingly debunked the rumors that Taylor Swift has shunned them from her life.

Since Lively engaged in a legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni, reports have surfaced that Swift and the actress are on the outs. However, a new report may contradict that.

Lively and Reynolds were spotted near Swift's Rhode Island home when they attended their daughter, James', equestrian show, according to the Daily Mail. The show was located about 40-minutes from Swift's house. However, the outlet notes that is unclear if the couple stayed with Swift or if they connected during that time.

The report comes after other reports suggested that Swift had blacklisted Lively after reportedly being dragged into Lively's legal battle with Baldoni. Lively alleges that Baldoni sexual harassed her and led a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has since shot back at Lively, claiming that Lively arranged a meeting with Bladoni, Swift and herself in her apartment so that Baldoni would be face-to-face with the singer in the hopes that Baldoni would accept a revised version of the script after after being in the presence of Swift.

Swift was reportedly not happy about the confrontation and did not like being called one of Lively's "dragon" comments.

TMZ has since clarified that Swift did not know the meeting with Baldoni was going to take place and was simply listing Lively because she had been invited over. A source for the publication shared that Swift thinks Lively invited her over in the hopes of meeting Baldoni.

This has allegedly caused a rift between Swift and Lively with Lively being absent from Swift's squad at the 2025 Super Bowl show after previously appearing with the singer at the 2024 game.

It is unclear as to what Swift thinks on the situation as she has not spoken publicly about it.

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
