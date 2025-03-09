World

Cartel Crematorium Found In Mexico As Authorities Locate Undetermined Amount Of Burnt Bodies


Teuchitlán ranch
Three cremation furnaces were found by authorities at the Teuchitlán ranch Latin Times

Few days after Mexican authorities in the state of Puebla found dismembered bodies of nine people inside a car, the Attorney General's Office in Jalisco discovered human remains that seemed to be calcined and hidden underground in a remote ranch that belongs to the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

State authorities made the discovery on March 5 as part of a program that seeks to find missing persons all across Jalisco, although it is not the first time they had responded to a report at the same site. Last September, an anonymous caller notified authorities of a ranch in the municipality of Teuchitlán, a small rural town located 36 miles west of Guadalajara, that was allegedly used by the Jalisco cartel as a confinement, training and extermination center.

When authorities first investigated the ranch, members of the National Guard arrested 10 individuals and rescued two people that had been kidnapped by the criminal organization

But thanks to the new report, bone remains were seen spread around the ranch, as well as 96 bullets of different calibers. Despite their findings, Mexican media outlets reported that authorities are yet to confirm how many potential victims were found.

"Bone remains had signs of being calcined and buried under a thin layer of dirt and and bricks which prevented authorities from finding them during our first inspection," the Jalisco Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Along with the human remains, members of the National Guard that visited the site this week also discovered a warehouse with dozens of clothing items, backpacks, suitcases and shows. Further investigations led authorities to find three cremation furnaces used by the CJNG.

Just last month, federal law enforcement found another property in Teuchitlán that was used by the Jalisco cartel for the same purposes. According to Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus, authorities rescued 36 people that were being held against their will and arrested two others at the property.

According to their testimonies, dozens of people were taken to the ranch against their will and were recruited and trained by the cartel.

Originally published on Latin Times

