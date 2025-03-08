Toronto Pub Shooting: At Least 12 Injured, Suspect At Large

Toronto police are searching for a suspect following a shooting outside a pub in the Scarborough district that left at least 12 people injured late Friday night.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. local time (03:39 GMT Saturday) near Scarborough city centre, east of downtown Toronto. Four individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the extent of the injuries for the remaining victims has not yet been disclosed.

Witnesses reported that the suspected shooter was wearing a black balaclava and was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle. Police have not yet made any arrests and are continuing their investigation.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern over the shooting, assuring residents that law enforcement is fully engaged in addressing the situation.

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," Chow wrote in a post on X. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

She added that Toronto Police Chief had "assured me all necessary resources have been deployed."

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as they work to identify the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack. Police are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story.