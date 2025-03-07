Once a promising Olympic snowboarder, Ryan Wedding is now a fugitive on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List, accused of leading a transnational drug empire and orchestrating multiple murders. With a £7.9 million ($10 million) reward offered for his capture, authorities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico are working together to bring him to justice, according to the FBI.

From the Olympics to Organized Crime

Born in Thunder Bay, Canada, in 1981, Wedding grew up in Coquitlam, British Columbia, where he trained as a snowboarder. He represented Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, competing in the parallel giant slalom, finishing 24th. However, his career on the slopes was short-lived, and by the late 2000s, he had become entangled in the world of drug trafficking, per reports from the Vancouver Sun.

FBI's Most Wanted: Drug Trafficking and Murder Allegations

Wedding is accused of running a multi-billion-pound cocaine smuggling network that transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and California, into Canada and the U.S. The FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) allege that Wedding ordered the execution of multiple individuals, including a November 2023 double homicide in Ontario involving an innocent couple in a mistaken-identity killing, according to Global News.

A September 2024 indictment in California charged Wedding and 15 others, including Andrew Clark, his second-in-command, with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, money laundering, and multiple homicides. Clark was arrested in Mexico in October 2024, but Wedding remains on the run. Authorities believe he could be hiding in Mexico, Canada, Colombia, or other parts of Latin America, per the RCMP.

FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis described Wedding as 'a dangerous man who has demonstrated a ruthless willingness to kill to protect his criminal enterprise', adding that his placement on the Most Wanted list ensures that 'every available resource is being deployed to track him down'. Meanwhile, RCMP Director General Liam Price reaffirmed their commitment to capturing Wedding, stating, "Ryan Wedding continues to pose one of the largest organised crime threats to Canada. We will continue working alongside our U.S. and Mexican counterparts to ensure he faces justice," per reports from the RCMP.

Wife and Connections to Money Laundering

Wedding's ex-wife, a businesswoman from British Columbia, has been named in multiple money laundering and kidnapping investigations. The CBC reports that she married Wedding while he was in a Texas prison in 2011 for a previous cocaine-trafficking conviction. She has denied any involvement in criminal activity, but her name has surfaced in connection with a multi-million-pound international money laundering scheme tied to Mexican drug cartels.

International Manhunt and £7.9 Million Reward

In March 2025, the FBI raised the reward for information leading to Wedding's capture to £7.9 million ($10 million), marking him as one of the most wanted fugitives in the world. The US State Department's Narcotics Rewards Programme authorized the bounty, with additional support from the Canadian and Mexican governments. Wedding now joins the likes of cartel leaders and international terrorists on the list of the world's most dangerous fugitives, according to the FBI.

DEA Special Agent Matthew Allen condemned Wedding's actions, stating, "This is an individual who has profited from destroying lives. His drug empire has fuelled violence, addiction, and death across multiple countries." U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally added, "We urge anyone with information to come forward. Bringing Wedding to justice will be a victory for public safety and international law enforcement."

Fugitive Status and Whereabouts

Authorities suspect that Wedding is using false identities and cartel protection networks to evade capture. The RCMP, FBI, and DEA have placed him at the centre of an international drug and murder syndicate, with operations stretching from North America to South America.

As the search continues, RCMP Chief Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand warned that 'anyone found assisting Wedding in evading capture will face severe legal consequences', stressing that law enforcement agencies remain determined to "see him behind bars, where he belongs."

What to Do If You Have Information

The FBI has urged anyone with knowledge of Wedding's whereabouts to contact authorities immediately. Tips can be reported via WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram at +1-424 495-0614 or through local law enforcement agencies. Confidentiality is guaranteed for all tipsters.

As the international manhunt intensifies, law enforcement agencies remain determined to capture the former Olympian turned crime boss before he strikes again.

Originally published on IBTimes UK