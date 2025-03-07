U.S.

US Economy Adds 151,000 Jobs In February As Unemployment Hits 4.1%

By
US jobs report
A customer walks by a now hiring sign posted in front of an In-N-Out restaurant in Mill Valley, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs in February, despite growing uncertainty surrounding trade policies and economic shifts under the Trump administration. However, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.1% from 4% in January, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The latest employment figures defied expectations that trade policy uncertainty would slow hiring. Instead, the economy maintained its momentum, with private education and health services leading the way by adding 73,000 jobs.

The financial activities sector also saw a notable boost, contributing 21,000 new positions, well above its prior 12-month average gain of 5,000 jobs.

Despite the overall gains, some industries experienced job losses. The leisure and hospitality sector shed 16,000 jobs, while food and beverage retailers cut 15,000 positions, largely due to strike activity.

The federal government workforce contracted by 10,000 jobs, which many attribute to cost-cutting measures driven by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. However, state and local government employment grew by 11,000, offsetting the federal cuts.

U.S. stocks opened lower Friday as investors digested key labor market data. The Dow opened 0.3% lower, dropping around 75 points. The broader S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1%.

Despite the strong hiring numbers, inflation concerns and policy uncertainty continue to weigh on economic sentiment.

"The economy is off to a slow start under the new president," Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds said, according to CNN. "You can't have mass firings of federal workers and government contractors and think it is not going to mean job losses for the private sector."

"Jobs are headed in the minus direction if migrants are sent home, because the US population bust means there are no native born Americans to take those jobs," Rupkey wrote in a note Friday. "Changing the pattern of migration from in to out means fewer workers to build houses, wash dishes in restaurants and comfort your mother in hospice care."

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Update: First Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large
US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
South Korea's Air Force said one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts
Editor's Pick
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
World

US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics