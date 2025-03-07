World India

Massive Clean Up After India's Hindu Mega-festival Ends

By AFP news
Thousands of sanitation workers cleaned up 20,000 tonnes of waste left by hundreds of millions of Hindu devotees at the Kumbh Mela mega-festival
Thousands of sanitation workers cleaned up 20,000 tonnes of waste left by hundreds of millions of Hindu devotees at the Kumbh Mela mega-festival AFP

Thousands of sanitation workers were toiling on Friday to clean up 20,000 tonnes of waste left behind by hundreds of millions of Hindu devotees after India's Kumbh Mela mega-festival.

The massive sanitation drive has been underway since the six-week gala drew to a close last week in the northern city of Prayagraj.

Hundreds of millions of people visited the city during the festival according to government figures, with mounds of discarded clothing, plastic bottles and other waste now littering the grounds.

"We have deployed 15,000 workers to clear up some 20,000 tonnes of waste generated from the festival," Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg told AFP.

The Kumbh Mela is the single biggest milestone on the Hindu religious calendar, staged every 12 years at the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

It is rooted in Hindu mythology, a battle between deities and demons for control of a pitcher containing the nectar of immortality.

Workers were also busy dismantling a temporary infrastructure, that includes 150,000 portable toilets.

In several places, open areas were used as makeshift toilets, posing a challenge to the army of sanitary staff.

"The dedication towards cleanliness... will continue to inspire efforts to keep Prayagraj, and its sacred rivers, clean for generations to come," the government said in a statement this week.

The Kumbh Mela was also a testament to the "collective spirit of maintaining a cleaner and more sustainable environment", it added.

Tags
India
Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Update: First Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large
US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
South Korea's Air Force said one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts
Editor's Pick
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
World

US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics