Carnival Cruise Canceled Due To Tropical Cyclone Alfred

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled the upcoming sailing of the Carnival Luminosa due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, the company announced.

The voyage, originally scheduled to depart from Brisbane on March 6, 2025, has been called off as the storm is expected to directly affect the area.

"We are continuing to monitor Tropical Cyclone Alfred. Given its current track, the storm is expected to directly impact the Brisbane area in the coming days and the port is now closed," Carnival Australia said in a statement.

"Regrettably, we have no option but to cancel Carnival Luminosa's three-day cruise departing tomorrow," the company continued in the announcement, which was shared on Wednesday.

The 2009-built vessel was set to offer a cruise to nowhere as part of its winter season in Australia and the South Pacific. Affected guests will receive a full refund for their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items, Carnival confirmed.

"As the safety of our guests and crew is the priority, the current voyage of the Carnival Luminosa will be delayed coming back from the South Pacific until it is safe to return to Brisbane," the company explained. The ship is not expected to dock in Brisbane before Saturday morning.

"The Captain is sailing a safe distance from the storm to minimize discomfort for our guests," Carnival added. "We know this is disappointing and we thank guests for their understanding."

The Carnival Luminosa is scheduled to resume operations on March 9, 2025, with a four-night cruise to Airlie Beach. The 2,260-guest ship will continue sailing from Brisbane before repositioning to North America in early May, offering a summer season of seven-night cruises to Alaska and Canada from Seattle.

The vessel is expected to return to Australia later this year for another winter season sailing from Brisbane.