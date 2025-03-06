Entertainment

Amber Rose Reveals Disturbing Motive Why Kanye West Wants To Style His Women


Amber Rose and Kanye West
Amber Rose has opened up about her past relationship with rapper Kanye West. She alleges a pattern of controlling behavior that she claims extends to all the women in his life, including his current wife, Bianca Censori, and ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay," Rose did not hold back when discussing West's influence on the fashion choices of his partners.

When asked about Censori's revealing outfits, Rose responded, "Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim."

Rose explained that West has specific motivations behind his styling decisions. He wants other men to want to f—k his woman. That's what he's into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman," she said.

The model, who dated West from 2008 to 2010, further claimed that West desires his partners to be the focus of attention in any room.

"He wants all his friends to want to f—k his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in the room that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room," Rose said.

The conversation turned personal when Sharpe suggested that Rose dress to please West. She admitted to rebelling against his demands during their relationship, saying, "I was young, and who I'm gonna tell Kanye no? ... I have all his clothes on. ... I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a whore."

Rose's comments come amid growing concerns about Censori, who has been seen in increasingly revealing outfits since marrying West in December 2022.

Kanye West's Alleged Pattern of Control

What Rose and Kardashian have gone through seems like a similar story in this pattern of control, as per Atlanta Black Star. Kardashian has also previously opened up about West's criticism of her style and her efforts to change her wardrobe (even post-divorce).

Reports also indicate that West has allegedly restricted Censori's use of social media, further managing her public presence and image. This is similar to previous reports about Kardashian and Julia Fox, who dated West right after his divorce.

Despite her revelations, Rose expressed concern for West's mental well-being, suggesting that there may be a lack of support within his inner circle. "There's no one loving on him," she noted, indicating that this could contribute to his erratic behavior in recent years.

While West has not publicly responded to Rose's claims, the similarities in how he has styled Rose, Kardashian, and Censori raise questions about the boundaries between artistic influence and personal control in romantic relationships.

