Slotkin Slams Trump's 'Reckless' Policies, Musk's Unchecked Power Over Americans' Data

The Democratic response to President Donald Trump's joint congressional address Tuesday was delivered by a rising star in the party, Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Slotkin, a first-term senator with a robust national security background, used her address to sharply criticize Trump's policies, warning Americans that they would feel the consequences of the president's decisions in "every part of your life."

In her speech, the 48-year-old tackled issues ranging from the economy to immigration. Speaking for just over 10 minutes, her address was notably shorter than Trump's speech, which lasted a record-breaking 100 minutes, Associated Press reported.

"It's late," Slotkin, who has been in politics for less than a decade, remarked at the start, "so I promise to be a lot shorter than what you just watched."

Trump's economic and immigration claims

During his speech, Trump boasted about his "swift and unrelenting action" to reshape America's economy, immigration, and foreign policies within his early days in office. He further highlighted the support he's received from a Republican-controlled Congress.

Meanwhile, Slotkin addressed the nation from Michigan's Wyandotte, a working-class community south of Detroit, directly confronting Trump's policies, particularly those related to trade.

She spoke amid rising concerns over the Trump administration's announcement of a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, a move that has sparked fears of a trade war in North America and contributed to inflationary pressures and stalled economic growth.

Slotkin stressed her bipartisan credentials, emphasizing that "America wants change."

"There's a responsible way to make change and a reckless way," she urged. "Change doesn't need to be chaotic or make us less safe."

While she acknowledged that Trump's strategies to eliminate government waste, fraud, and abuse have merit, she criticized the administration for what she deemed irresponsible actions.

She called for policies that "expand and protect the middle class," while criticizing Trump's proposed tax cuts for the wealthy, describing them as "an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends," reported Axios.

Immigration and American leadership

A key moment in Slotkin's address was her call for reforming the nation's "broken immigration system." She pointed out that securing the border without addressing systemic issues would only "deal with the symptom, not the disease."

Slotkin also expressed her unwavering belief in the exceptionalism of the U.S., stating, "America is not perfect. But I stand with the majority of Americans who believe we are still exceptional, unparalleled."

She further emphasized her preference for American leadership, saying, "And I would rather have American leadership over Chinese or Russian leadership any day of the week."

Slotkin blasts Musk's role In government efficiency

Slotkin also took aim at President Trump's ties to tech billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been criticized for slashing government functions and agencies.

She expressed concern over Musk's "gang of 20-year-olds," who were making decisions without adequate oversight and protections against cyber-attacks, or safeguards for private data.

"Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information and your bank accounts?" USA Today cited Slotkin.

"We can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy," she declared.

Elissa Slotkin: The rising star

Slotkin's political ascent has been remarkable, as she narrowly defeated Republican Mike Rogers to secure a pivotal seat in Michigan, a critical swing state.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Slotkin as "nothing short of a rising star in our party" when he announced her selection Thursday. The 48-year-old former CIA analyst was seen as one of the leading figures in the next generation of Democratic leadership.

In 2023, Slotkin announced her candidacy for Michigan after Senator Debbie Stabenow confirmed she would not seek a fifth term. Slotkin's reputation as a strong fundraiser and her experience in one of the nation's most competitive congressional districts have positioned her as a prominent voice in the Democratic Party.

Tensions in the House chamber

During Trump's address, Democratic members in the House chamber displayed placards with various messages that read "No King!" and "Save Medicaid." Boos could be heard intermittently throughout the speech, Reuters reported.

The most dramatic moment came when Texas Representative Al Green was escorted out after heckling the president.

As Trump's speech stretched on, about a third of the Democratic side of the chamber emptied. The remaining members quickly followed suit, as Republicans stood in applause when the speech concluded.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted revealed that 44% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, while 51% disapprove.

The Democrats have been under mounting pressure from constituents to push back against his policies and rhetoric, with many advocating for a more unified and aggressive response to the administration's actions.

