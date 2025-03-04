Trump Hits Back At 'Governor' Trudeau's Message To Americans With Threat Of 'Reciprocal' Tariffs

President Donald Trump lashed back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his criticism of the tariffs imposed by the U.S., again referring to him as "governor."

"Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount," Trump said in his social media platform, Truth Social.

It is the latest episode of a back-and-forth between the two heads of state following the implementation of the tariffs, which led Trudeau to warn that the action could destroy one of the most successful relationships the world has ever known while also drawing closer to a "lying, murderous dictator" like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing reporters on Parliament Hill, Trudeau said the tariffs, which include a 25 percent duty on most Canadian exports, are unjustified and harmful to both countries.

"Your government has chosen to do this to you," Trudeau told the American public, urging them to recognize that the trade war will have no winners. The tariffs, which began Tuesday, have prompted Canada to immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods, with an additional $125 billion to follow in 21 days.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also slammed Trump on Tuesday, threatening to cut off electricity as well as nickel exports to the United States in response to the tariffs.

Speaking at a press conference following his re-election, Ford said that "if they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do anything, including cutting off their energy — with a smile on my face."

Ford went on NBC's Meet the Press on Monday and doubled down on his promises, describing tariffs as an "absolute disaster" for both countries, citing potential damage to Ontario's manufacturing and steel industries, as reported by CTV News:

"We keep the lights on for 1.5 million homes and manufacturing (businesses) in New York, in Michigan and in Minnesota. If he (Trump) wants to destroy our economy and our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S. I am telling you we will do it" He warned that restricting exports of other key resources such as uranium, potash, aluminum, steel, and lumber would have a severe impact on American industries. "We will respond like they have never seen before," he added.

In addition to trade restrictions, Ford outlined other retaliatory measures his government is prepared to take. These include implementing a surcharge on electricity sold to U.S. states, canceling a $100 million deal with Starlink for satellite internet in Northern Ontario, and directing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to remove American alcohol from store shelves.

