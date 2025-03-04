Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out 'Bullying' Over Her Aging Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out against the online criticism she has faced regarding her appearance, calling it a form of bullying.

In a video posted on Instagram, the "Stranger Things" star addressed the negativity surrounding her looks and how it reflects a larger issue for young women in the public eye.

Brown, 21, explained that she has grown up in front of the world, starting her acting career at just 10 years old, ENews said.

She expressed frustration over the expectation that she should remain unchanged, pointing out that many people seem unable to grow alongside her.

Instead, they expect her to stay frozen in time, as if she should still resemble her appearance from the first season of "Stranger Things." This has led to her becoming a target for criticism.

The actress pointed out that the scrutiny comes not only from social media users but also from news articles that have questioned her appearance.

She called out the media for publishing headlines like "Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly?" and "What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?" She argued that these types of stories contribute to harmful beauty standards and unnecessary criticism of young women. "This isn't journalism.

This is bullying," Brown stated. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it's disturbing. And the fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."

Millie Bobby Brown has called out journalists who have made “disturbing coverage” over her appearance changing as she grew up.



“I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time,… pic.twitter.com/f6iFje7lAj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 4, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Herself Against Appearance Criticism

Brown addressed how society often falls short in supporting young women, despite frequent claims of encouragement.

She pointed out that when girls embrace their own paths to womanhood, rather than conforming to societal expectations, they are often met with criticism.

She highlighted the contradiction between the widespread talk of uplifting young women and the reality of them being torn down for attention, noting that some people struggle to accept a woman asserting her identity on her own terms.

According to Deadline, despite facing criticism, Brown remains resolute in maintaining her confidence. She expressed her determination not to apologize for her growth or conform to the unrealistic expectations of others.

She emphasized that she will not be shamed for her appearance, style, or how she chooses to express herself.

The actress concluded her message by advocating for kindness and encouraging others to reflect on the reasons behind their criticism.

She called for a shift towards greater support, not just for her, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being harshly judged simply for being herself.

Originally published on Enstarz