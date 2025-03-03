U.S. Immigration

German Tourist Detained By ICE Spent Over A Week In Solitary Confinement Enroute California


A German tourist is pleading to go home after being detained by ICE since Jan. 25. Latin Times

A German tourist making her way to Los Angeles was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Diego on Jan. 25, where she remains today with no clear deportation date in sight.

Jessica Brösche was walking from Tijuana to San Diego with her friend, Nikita Lofving, an American citizen living in Los Angeles, when she was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and accused of working in the country last time she was in the United States on a visa, KGTV reported.

The 29-year-old tourist was detained in a cell at the San Diego border before she was taken by ICE to the Otay Mesa Detention Center, where she remains today.

"It is horrible," Brösche told KGTV. "I just want to get home, you know. I'm really desperate."

Brösche was also allegedly forced to spend more than a week in solitary confinement at the facility for an unclear reason, which caused her to become violent.

"She says it was like a horror movie. They were screaming in all different rooms," Lofving, Brösche's friend in Los Angeles, told the outlet. "After nine days, she said she went so insane that she started punching the walls and then she's got blood on her knuckles and on the walls."

The German tourist was then released from solitary confinement and met with a psychologist who tried to prescribe her an anti-psychotic medication that she refused, stating she wants to "either get deported and go home, or just not be in a room alone."

The German consulate is reportedly in talk with American officials to ensure Brösche is returned to Germany, but it remains unclear when she will be released by ICE.

