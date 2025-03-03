U.S. Politics

Elon Musk Supports US Leaving NATO And UN


Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has unprecedented influence in Donald Trump's White House
IBTimes AU

Elon Musk, a key figure in President Donald Trump's administration and head of the United States Department of Government Efficiency, has publicly backed the idea of the U.S. withdrawing from NATO and the United Nations.

Musk voiced his support on Saturday night, simply responding "I agree" to an X post stating, "It's time to leave NATO and the UN." His remarks align with calls from some Republican lawmakers, including Senator Mike Lee, who has criticized NATO as a "Cold War relic" that disproportionately benefits Europe at America's expense, the UK Defense Journal reported.

Musk's endorsement of the move comes amid ongoing discussions within the Trump administration regarding the U.S. role in international alliances. While Trump has not explicitly committed to leaving NATO, he has repeatedly pressured European nations to increase their defense spending, arguing that the U.S. should not bear the financial burden alone.

With the war in Ukraine ongoing and NATO playing a key role in European security, U.S. withdrawal could significantly reshape global defense dynamics. European leaders have already expressed concerns over Trump's approach to the alliance, particularly as Trump seeming embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin while NATO counters Russian aggression.

Musk's comments signal a growing push within the administration for a more isolationist foreign policy, prioritizing domestic defense over international commitments.

Originally published on Latin Times

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au

Tags
Elon Musk, Us, NATO, UN

