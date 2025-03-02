Marco Rubio Expands Visa Restrictions On Cuban Officials Over Forced Labor

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expanded visa restrictions on Cuban officials and others allegedly involved in Cuba's labor export programs, particularly its overseas medical missions. The new policy extends to current and former Cuban government officials, as well as foreign government officials who support these programs. Immediate family members of sanctioned individuals will also be affected.

The U.S. Department of State announced the expansion on Tuesday through a statement, saying that the Cuban government profits from forced labor while depriving its citizens of essential medical care:

"Cuba's labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime and, in the case of Cuba's overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country"

The statement goes on to say that the U.S. is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe and that "to do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers."

Rubio also shared his thoughts on the measure through a post on X:

The United States is expanding its Cuba-related visa restriction policy. @StateDept has taken steps to restrict visa issuance to Cuban and complicit third-country government officials and individuals responsible for Cuba’s exploitative labor export program. We will promote… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 25, 2025

The visa restrictions are being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision allowing the U.S. to bar entry to individuals engaged in activities deemed harmful to American interests.

The Cuban government has strongly condemned the move. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the decision "based on lies" and argued that it would negatively impact healthcare services for millions worldwide. "Once again, Marco Rubio is placing his personal interests above those of the United States," Rodríguez stated on X:

Once again, Marco Rubio puts his personal agenda before the #US interests.



The suspension of visas associated to #Cuba's international medical cooperation is the seventh unjustified aggressive measure against our population within a month. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 25, 2025

The Cuban government has long sent doctors abroad, presenting the initiative as a humanitarian effort, while critics, including human rights organizations, have characterized it as forced labor. The program generates significant revenue for the Cuban government, with official figures indicating that Cuba earned $6.3 billion from these missions in 2018 and $3.9 billion in 2020, as France 24 reports.

Human rights organizations have long raised concerns about the conditions faced by Cuban doctors abroad, citing strict regulations that restrict their freedoms and movement. Under former President George W. Bush, the U.S. introduced a program encouraging Cuban doctors to defect while on overseas assignments.

The latest policy shift follows broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten restrictions on Cuba, including re-designating the country as a state sponsor of terrorism after President Joe Biden had lifted the designation in exchange for the release of political prisoners.

