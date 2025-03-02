U.S. Politics

Marco Rubio Expands Visa Restrictions On Cuban Officials Over Forced Labor


Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio Latin Times

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expanded visa restrictions on Cuban officials and others allegedly involved in Cuba's labor export programs, particularly its overseas medical missions. The new policy extends to current and former Cuban government officials, as well as foreign government officials who support these programs. Immediate family members of sanctioned individuals will also be affected.

The U.S. Department of State announced the expansion on Tuesday through a statement, saying that the Cuban government profits from forced labor while depriving its citizens of essential medical care:

"Cuba's labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime and, in the case of Cuba's overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country"

The statement goes on to say that the U.S. is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe and that "to do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers."

Rubio also shared his thoughts on the measure through a post on X:

The visa restrictions are being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision allowing the U.S. to bar entry to individuals engaged in activities deemed harmful to American interests.

The Cuban government has strongly condemned the move. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the decision "based on lies" and argued that it would negatively impact healthcare services for millions worldwide. "Once again, Marco Rubio is placing his personal interests above those of the United States," Rodríguez stated on X:

The Cuban government has long sent doctors abroad, presenting the initiative as a humanitarian effort, while critics, including human rights organizations, have characterized it as forced labor. The program generates significant revenue for the Cuban government, with official figures indicating that Cuba earned $6.3 billion from these missions in 2018 and $3.9 billion in 2020, as France 24 reports.

Human rights organizations have long raised concerns about the conditions faced by Cuban doctors abroad, citing strict regulations that restrict their freedoms and movement. Under former President George W. Bush, the U.S. introduced a program encouraging Cuban doctors to defect while on overseas assignments.

The latest policy shift follows broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten restrictions on Cuba, including re-designating the country as a state sponsor of terrorism after President Joe Biden had lifted the designation in exchange for the release of political prisoners.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Marco Rubio, Cuba

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Coachella City Councilmember Yadira Perez

ICE Arrests California Councilmember's Husband For Illegal Reentry, Criminal History

ice work
16 Migrants Arrested In Mississippi After Trying To Run Away From ICE Operation
MAGA Supporters Turn on Trump Admin for ‘Poorly Handled’ Epstein
MAGA Supporters Turn On Trump Admin For 'Poorly Handled' Epstein File Release
Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Zelensky To Meet European Leaders In London Amid Fallout From Tense Trump Encounter
Baby Feet
Baby Born With 'Ear On Right Cheek,' 'Missing Eye' Leaves Parents Confused
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics