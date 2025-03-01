Entertainment

Who Was Angie Stone? Veteran R&B Singer Dies In Tragic Accident

Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Veteran R&B and soul singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63 following a fatal vehicle accident.

According to reports, Stone was traveling in a Sprinter van from Alabama when the vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler truck. Further details surrounding the accident remain unclear at this time.

Stone first rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of The Sequence, a pioneering South Carolina-based trio that made history as the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group was also among the earliest Southern rap acts to have their music pressed on vinyl. Stone, then known as Angie B, was the first voice heard on their influential single, Monster Jam.

Following her tenure with The Sequence, Stone joined the R&B trio Vertical Hold before launching a successful solo career. In 1999, she signed with Arista Records and released her debut solo album, Black Diamond, which debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album featured the hit single No More Rain (In This Cloud). She later followed music executive Clive Davis to his J Records imprint, where she released Mahogany Soul in 2001, reaching No. 22 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Throughout her career, Stone earned three Grammy nominations and collaborated with numerous renowned artists, including Prince, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, Josh Groban, Ray Charles, Kool & the Gang, Guru, and Dionne Warwick. She also found success in gospel music, scoring a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart last year with a guest appearance on Damon Little's No Stressing.

In addition to her musical accomplishments, Stone explored acting, appearing in the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick and taking on the role of Big Mama Morton in the Broadway hit Chicago.

Stone's passing marks the loss of an influential figure in R&B, soul, and hip-hop. Her contributions to music and entertainment will continue to be celebrated by fans and peers alike.

