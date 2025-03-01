Offset's Custody Request Revealed After Cardi B's Scathing Accusations Online

Offset is making it clear he wants to end his marriage to Cardi B while ensuring joint custody of their three children.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Offset is requesting joint legal custody over his three kids with Cardi B as they continue their ongoing divorce battles.

In the filing, the Migos rapper—real name Kiari Cephus—asked for joint custody of the couple's children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their 5-month-old daughter.

However, Offset advocated for Cardi B's home to be the primary residence for the kids. In court docs, he said, "I want to ensure that my kids have a stable environment and that their well-being is prioritized."

Also, the ex-Migos member suggested that he and Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanza, would recover legal fees independently.

Offset added: "We both need to handle our own matters without involving the other financially."

Reps for Offset and Cardi B did not immediately return requests for comment.

Offset and Cardi B's Tumultuous Relationship

The couple has been married since 2017 and has endured their fair share of relationship highs and lows. In July 2024, Cardi B asked for a divorce.

Days after they revealed their "peaceful" co-parenting relationship in December, Offset posted a since-deleted social media message seemingly aimed at Cardi B.

The post, according to E!Online, read, "Stop capping to these people to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look."

The outlet also reported that recently, Cardi B claimed in an online spat that Offset & his mother had "robbed" her. "Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold. Wiped my nose. Told you stop f--king playing with me," she claimed.

She also alleged that he was utilizing the children to slow down the divorce process, saying, "You want to see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year."

Their romance has been rocky, with the couple splitting and getting back together multiple times over the years. They have Kulture (born July 2018) and Wave (born September 2021).

