Who Is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk Welcomes His 14th Child With AI Exec

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have expanded their family once again, welcoming their fourth child together. Zilis shared the news on X on Friday, Feb. 28, announcing the birth of their second son, Seldon Lycurgus. However, she did not specify the exact date of his birth.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much," Zilis wrote.

Musk responded to the post with a simple heart emoji.

Musk and Zilis first revealed in November 2021 that they had secretly welcomed twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, just weeks before the Tesla founder and musician Grimes had their second child together via surrogate, Exa Dark Sideræl.

On Feb. 28, 2024, Zilis and Musk welcomed their third child, Arcadia. One year later, Zilis celebrated her daughter's first birthday on social media, posting, "Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart 💞."

The complex dynamics of Musk's growing family have been a topic of discussion. In September 2023, Grimes addressed their blended family situation on X, revealing that she and Zilis had spoken and reached an understanding regarding their respective children with Musk.

Zilis responded warmly, saying, "At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You're a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!"

Musk now has 14 known children. His most recent addition before Seldon was a son named R.S.C., born five months ago to author Ashley St. Clair. St. Clair revealed the birth in a February 14 post, stating, "Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety." A custody hearing regarding R.S.C. is scheduled for May 29.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis, 38, has been an integral figure in Musk's business empire for years. She serves as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, the brain-chip startup co-founded by Musk.

Born in Markham, Ontario, Zilis was an athlete growing up and played goalie for Yale University's women's ice hockey team. She graduated in 2008 with a degree in economics and philosophy before launching a career in artificial intelligence and venture capital.

Zilis worked at IBM before joining Bloomberg Beta, where she led investments in data and machine learning. In 2015, she earned a spot on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in the venture-capital category.

Between 2017 and 2019, she contributed to Tesla's Autopilot and chip-design teams before transitioning to Neuralink. She has described Neuralink as "the most complicated but also fascinating thing I've ever encountered in my life."

Musk has frequently spoken about his belief in addressing the "underpopulation crisis," and with Zilis, his ever-growing family continues to expand.